Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,736 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 8.64% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $483,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 6,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,945. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.