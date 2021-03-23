Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,150 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Gores Holdings IV worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $7,833,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $3,817,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $5,252,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

GHIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GHIV remained flat at $$8.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 27,170,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,471,292. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.