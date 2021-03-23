Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Gores Holdings V worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRSV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 106,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,891. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

