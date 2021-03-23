Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,260 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Longevity Acquisition worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of LOAC stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65. Longevity Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of -0.01.

Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

