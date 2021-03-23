Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,982 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Greencity Acquisition were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greencity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,506,000.

Shares of Greencity Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.55 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Greencity Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

