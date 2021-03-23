Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,054 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.26% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFPH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $6,229,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

