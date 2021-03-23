Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOWXU. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWXU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 4,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,658. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

