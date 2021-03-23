Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.28% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,945,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

MLAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,845. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

