Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,211 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Property Solutions Acquisition worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 762,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

