Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,314 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITACU. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $5,001,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $1,500,000.

Shares of ITACU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 26,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

