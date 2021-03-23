Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $5,365,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $8,584,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $16,632,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 17,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,147. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.