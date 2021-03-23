Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLACU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,925. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

