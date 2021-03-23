Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000.

Shares of GLAQU remained flat at $$10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

