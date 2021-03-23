Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $108,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,269 shares of company stock worth $407,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,810. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

