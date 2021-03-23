Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,819,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,203,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,100,000.

DUNEU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

