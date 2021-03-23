Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,069,745 QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.44% of QEP Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP stock remained flat at $$4.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.39 million. Research analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

