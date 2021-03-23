Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 290,403 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 290,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIIU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $19,026,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $10,570,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $4,757,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $2,114,000.

Shares of IIIIU stock remained flat at $$10.30 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

