Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 398,900 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIIAU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,495,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 1,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

