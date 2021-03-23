Glazer Capital LLC Sells 118,282 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,282 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 63,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HECCU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HECCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.