Glazer Capital LLC Sells 14,221 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.92% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,622,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARYA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

