Glazer Capital LLC Sells 153,372 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,372 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 620,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

