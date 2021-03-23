Glazer Capital LLC Sells 160,084 Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,084 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMMCU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in North Mountain Merger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 855,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in North Mountain Merger by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

