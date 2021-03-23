Glazer Capital LLC Sells 99,034 Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,034 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the third quarter worth $533,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the third quarter worth $3,018,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the third quarter worth $1,509,000.

NHICU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

