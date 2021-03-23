Glazer Capital LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.37% of RigNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNET. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,565. RigNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

