Glazer Capital LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 3,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,586. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

