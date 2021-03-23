Glazer Capital LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

LUXAU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.