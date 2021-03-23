Glazer Capital LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 264,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ACACU remained flat at $$10.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.