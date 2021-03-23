Glazer Capital LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMGBU. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,946. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

