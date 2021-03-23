Glazer Capital LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

RAACU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 20,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

