Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Shares of SGAMU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

