Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $7.80. Glencore shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 225,963 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

