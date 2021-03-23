Glitch One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 234.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 58,486,632 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

