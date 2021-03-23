Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $259.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.50 million. Globant posted sales of $191.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Globant by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $215.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

