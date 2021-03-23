Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

