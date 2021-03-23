Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Cap of $212.39 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $141.16 or 0.00254146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $212.39 million and $1.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.