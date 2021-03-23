GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 6.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 767,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,704,000 after buying an additional 95,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,700. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

