goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$122.68 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$22.58 and a 52 week high of C$135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 10.3799999 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.25.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

