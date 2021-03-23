GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GOCO opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. GoHealth has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $130,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

