Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.10. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 39,811 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

