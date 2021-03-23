Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.77. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 837,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

