Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.23. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 7,369 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.