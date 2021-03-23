Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $4.20. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 52,030 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 14,554 shares of company stock worth $48,598 in the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.