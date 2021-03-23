Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDFF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.