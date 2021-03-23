Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $206,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 282.2% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.37. 173,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

