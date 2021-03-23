Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 182,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

