Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 113,122 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at about $834,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 139,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.