Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $8.23 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

