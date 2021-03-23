Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

DG traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.96. 82,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.22. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

