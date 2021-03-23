Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 680,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,471,454. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.09 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

