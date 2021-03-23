Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 128,477,940 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 128,477,940 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.5% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.29. The stock had a trading volume of 579,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

